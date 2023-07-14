Rangers duo set to leave - gossip
- Published
Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave Rangers after holding talks with manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription), external
Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox boss Beale has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper McCrorie to be sold. (Record), external
And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun), external
Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record), external
Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun), external