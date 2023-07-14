Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to leave Rangers after holding talks with manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription), external

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5m move to Parma while Ibrox boss Beale has reluctantly agreed to allow goalkeeper McCrorie to be sold. (Record), external

And Rangers are pushing to sign Feyenoord's Danilo as a replacement for Colak. (Sun), external

Scott Arfield has no hard feelings over his Rangers exit. (Record), external

Arfield turned down Scottish interest before joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (Sun), external

Friday's Scottish Gossip