Manchester United will be without veteran striker Edinson Cavani for Saturday's game after he suffered a calf injury during Uruguay's World Cup win over Chile.

The 35-year-old has made just nine appearances - and started five games - since the beginning of November due to injury, scoring his only goal during that period against Newcastle on 27 December.

"Edinson is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks," said United boss Ralf Rangnick. "The doctor says it could be four weeks, maybe even five weeks. So we have to wait and see.

"That’s obviously bad news to have another striker missing out."