Who scored the most goals this season?
Alastair Telfer, BBC Sport
No surprises to see the top two sides this season in Manchester City (94) and Arsenal (88) leading the way in the goal scoring charts.
Despite finishing fifth - Liverpool finished the season with the third most goals with 75.
Another interesting stat is both Brentford and Manchester United were tied on 58 goals.
At the bottom half despite being relegated both Leeds (51) and Leicester (48) scored well above the bottom three Southampton (36).
Wolves with only 31 goals are rock bottom proving it is all not about scoring goals as they finished 13th in the regular season.