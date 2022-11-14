'﻿Arsenal are going from strength to strength'

Former Premier League right-back Stephen Kelly says A﻿rsenal are going from strength to strength and don't look like fading away from the title challenge.

H﻿e told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "You talk about professionalism to see the job through and Arsenal have got that about them now.

"People always questioned if they would fall away like last season missing out on the Champions League when they faded. They don’t seem to be letting up, they are playing really good football and they don’t concede too many chances.

"I can’t see how they aren’t contenders. Wolves could have been a bit of a banana skin for them. This could have been a game where they slipped up. The new Wolves manager was out here before the match, the crowd was up. Even though in the end they didn’t look like causing a threat.

"Arsenal looked very comfortable, they looked assured, they looked confident. Everyone had a good game and they are not carrying anyone on the pitch. Everyone knows their role."

