Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson says his former team-mate Gordon McQueen was a "brilliant person with a huge heart", following McQueen's death aged 70.

"Gordon was one of the best centre-backs I had the privilege of playing with," said Robson, in a tribute posted on United's website.

"He was strong and brave, and ahead of his times in being a defender who could play out from the back and contribute as much in attack as he did in defence.

"He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage and big personality, and that’s why the fans loved him.

"Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that’s how he should be remembered.

"Gordon and his family have been dear friends for over four decades and Denise and I are heartbroken by this news. We send our love and deepest condolences to Yvonne, Hayley, Anna, Eddie and all the McQueen family."