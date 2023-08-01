Celtic hit back to beat Bilbao in Forrest testimonial

David Turnbull capped Celtic’s comeback with the winning goal as they edged out Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in James Forrest's testimonial match.

Celtic were outplayed in the opening period and trailed 2-1 before manager Brendan Rodgers switched his entire team for the second half, and goals from Alexandro Bernabei and Turnbull added to Reo Hatate's first-half effort.

About 42,000 fans were inside Celtic Park to honour Forrest, who has scored 101 goals in 467 appearances and won 22 trophies with the club.

Rodgers received a warm reception in his first game at Parkhead since returning to the club.

Cameron Carter-Vickers made his first start since undergoing knee surgery while Maik Nawrocki and Kwon Hyeok-kyu were handed Parkhead debuts.