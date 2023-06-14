'The support will unite behind Rodgers'

Paul Brennan, Celtic Quick News

I’m very surprised Celtic are in talks with Brendan Rodgers, it was the furthest appointment from my mind when the news that Ange Postecoglou was leaving broke.

I’m even more surprised at the amount of support from other Celtic fans at the potential appointment because he burned so many bridges with the fans when he left.

Even sceptics like myself, when Rodgers is in the door, will get behind the football club. You’ve got to win a few games and sign a few players and it’s all about tomorrow.

There will always be hold-outs but the man delivered an invincible treble, a double treble and then a League Cup before he left. I don’t think anyone believes he’s not capable of doing that again for us.

So even those of us who have concerns over what went on specifically with recruitment last time, we’re going to deal with that as and when recruitment becomes an issue again. The support will be united behind him.

Every manager that comes in will learn from what he picks up. Postecoglou’s football was very entertaining and more effective than Rodgers'.

Rodgers is a clever man, he will not roll back the things already in place to go back to where he was. I’m quite sure he will build on what he has and try and kick us forward.