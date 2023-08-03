Brazilian striker Danilo has arrived at Rangers determined to wrestle the league title out of Celtic's grasp.

Rangers finished seven points behind Celtic last season, but Michael Beale has revamped the squad this summer, including the signing of Danilo from Feyenoord.

“My goal is hopefully we can come with a lot of wins and at the end of the year we achieve the main goal and become champions," said the 24-year-old.

“[The manager] was speaking with me about the project, how he wants to play, the team’s development.

"He wants to bring good players and he said with my quality and the way that I play it fits the squad, and just to do everything for the team. I want to show my quality and score lots of goals.

“Every huge club has a lot of competition and that can help to grow even more. There’s a lot of attackers, but everyone knows what they can contribute and this will help us."