Fernandes joins an elite list but Man Utd make unwanted history - key stats

Manchester United have lost more FA Cup finals than any other side in the history of the competition (nine).

The Red Devils have now lost four of their last five final appearances in the competition.

With Ilkay Gundogan and Bruno Fernandes finding the net, this was the first time in FA Cup final history that the starting captains for both sides scored in the match.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 25 penalties in all competitions for United, five more than any other Premier League player since he joined in February 2020.

Fernandes became the fourth different player to score a penalty in an FA Cup final for the Red Devils (excluding shootouts), after Arnold Muhren (1983), Eric Cantona (1994) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (2004).

Erik ten Hag's side had just three shots on target in this match, with two of those coming five seconds apart in second half injury time, and the other being Fernandes' penalty goal.