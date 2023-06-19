As a player, former right-back Andoni Iraola made seven appearances for Spain and played more than 500 times for clubs including Athletic Bilbao and New York City.

He began his managerial career with a seven-month stint in Cyprus with AEK Larnaca, before spending a season with Spanish second tier side CD Mirandes, where he took them to the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey.

After his contract expired, Iraola joined fellow Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano, where he would manage 136 games. He won promotion to La Liga in his first season with Los Franjirrojos, and also led them to the last four of the Copa Del Rey.

Earlier this year, Leeds United made an approach for Iraola, which was blocked by the Spanish side.

He arrives at Vitality Stadium after the expiration of his contract at the end of a season where he achieved an 11th-placed finish in La Liga.

Did you know... Across the big five European leagues in 2022-23, only Bayern Munich (73) forced more high turnovers that produced a shot than Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano (68).