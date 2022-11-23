Magpies' new star on big stage
- Published
Australia's Garang Kuol became the ninth-youngest player in World Cup history after appearing against France.
Newcastle agreed a deal in the summer to sign the 18-year-old from Central Coast Mariners, with the forward joining the club in January.
The ninth youngest player in #FIFAWorldCup history. 🇦🇺💫— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 22, 2022
Garang Kuol is representing on the world stage! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0PJNQ98uU9
