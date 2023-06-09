Dundee tie chosen for TV as Viaplay Cup fixtures confirmed

Dundee's Viaplay Cup game against Inverness CT has been selected for live TV coverage, with all group-stage fixtures and dates now confirmed.

Tony Docherty's men will host the Highlanders in the closing tie on Sunday, 30 July at 15:00 BST live on Viaplay.

Next season's Viaplay Cup offers over £2.3m in prize money - the highest in the competition’s history - with each club guaranteed at least £24,000 while the winners will earn £380,000.

In addition, a live TV game earns the clubs involved a facility fee payment of £17,000 (group stage) and £27,000 (second round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final).