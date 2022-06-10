Manchester United are contemplating a move for Liverpool's former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28. (TalkSport), external

Darwin Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes is poised to hold a meeting with United as the Red Devils look to hijack the forward's club-record £85m move to Anfield. (Express), external

Brazil winger Antony's representatives are in Europe trying to agree a deal with Manchester United. The 22-year-old played under Reds boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is valued at about 60m euros (£51m) by the Dutch club. (Goal Brazil in Portuguese), external

Paris St-Germain have contacted Lille about signing Sven Botman after talks with AC Milan stalled, although Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have also enquired about the Dutch defender, 22, while Newcastle are also still interested. (90min), external

Fenerbahce have registered an interest in Manchester United's Andreas Pereira but the Red Devils have also told the Brazil midfielder, 26, he will be given an opportunity to impress new manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season. (ESPN), external

