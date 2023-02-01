Patrick Vieira is perhaps paying for an impressive 2021-22 campaign by being judged against high expectations this season.

That’s a view shared by the team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast on this week’s episode.

Sports editor Phil Parry said: “It looks like another season where they will bobble along. That’s fine - that's maybe where the ceiling is at this moment in time. The expectation was maybe unrealistic as they had a good season last season."

Former Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown added: "I don’t understand the criticism of Vieira. They are seven points off a relegation zone. They have a tough run of fixtures.

"They are fine, he is going to be fine - but that may be a squad that gets another mini-overhaul in the summer."

