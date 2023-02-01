Pedro Porro can go in to the Tottenham team "straight away and make a difference", says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

After allowing Djed Spence and Matt Doherty to leave on deadline day, boss Antonio Conte will surely be hoping the Spain international can solve his perennial issues at right-back - and Balague believes he will.

"Porro is someone who is very physical, powerful and strong defensively," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He is explosive over the first few metres and goes forward well too. I think Spurs are getting a really good player."

Balague was also surprised by Doherty's exit, which was initially supposed to be on loan but ended up as a free transfer to Atletico Madrid.

He added: "For six months. After that he has the freedom to choose what he does, possibly because he wants to see what happens with [Atletico boss] Diego Simeone.

"He will be free to move again in the summer."

Listen to full analysis of deadline day on BBC Sounds