Kilmarnock v Dundee United: Team news

Kilmarnock are without two strikers after Kyle Lafferty had his contract terminated and Oli Shaw was sold to Barnsley.

Winger Danny Armstrong returns from suspension, while midfielder Fraser Murray will be assessed and on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers could earn his debut.

Ben Chrisene, Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett remain out.

Dundee United could hand a debut to Loick Ayina, the defender signed on loan from Huddersfield Town), but will be without Tony Watt after the striker joined St Mirren on loan.

Meanwhile, head coach Liam Fox is assessing two unnamed fitness doubts.