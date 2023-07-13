We asked you for the worst value signings Wolves have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Charlie: Nathan Collins was an awful purchase. He was completely out of his depth. Diego Costa was a distraction and his lack of goals (make that a goal) said enough.

Jack: Roger Johnson, without a doubt. He showed incredible promise at Birmingham City, and Wolves fans thought this was the beginning of a climb up the table. His terrible attitude, bad performances, and the awful example he set as a captain was the catalyst for consecutive relegations to League One.

Richard: Fabio Silva AKA Goldilocks... "someone's been playing at my club!" I met a PSV fan this summer who's really happy with him. You can have him for the €13 million he's somehow valued at and we'll take the hit on the €40 million we paid for him.

Andrew: Goncalo Guedes. £30 million for a player who seemed totally uninterested in playing for us. Sent on loan in January, when we were fighting relegation and were desperate for forwards, which says it all really.

Simon: So many to choose from during our attempts to get out of the Championship, but I'm going closer to now. Fabio Silva - it's not his fault, he just wasn't ready for such a big money move at such a young age.