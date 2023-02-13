Crystal Palace keep tabs on Kyogo - gossip

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider), external

Oh Hyeon-gyu is ready to lead the line for Celtic against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final on 26 February if Kyogo is unfit to play following a shoulder injury. (Record), external

Ex-Celtic and Scotland captain Paul Lambert will not be returning to Motherwell as their new manager. (Sun), external

Former Scotland and Celtic forward Kris Commons believes VAR is not working in England or Scotland and believes referees are to blame. (Record), external