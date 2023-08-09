Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

As you would imagine, Villa are being linked with players all over the place, but perhaps the key to this will be which players go out first.

Aymeric Laporte's name has suddenly appeared as a potential contender for Villa. But they have already signed Pau Torres at considerable cost and Diego Carlos is hopefully set to play more than last season, while they also have Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. Perhaps central defence is not the top priority.

Further down this page, you will see Villa being linked with Leeds United's Tyler Adams. Villa's midfield looks congested on the face of it, especially after Youri Tielemans’ arrival.

However, Morgan Sanson has gone out on loan, Aaron Ramsey may also leave, and will Philippe Coutinho and Leander Dendoncker still have chances?

For now, though, the need for another forward seems greater.