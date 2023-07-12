Paul Salt from BBC Radio Merseyside on The Red Kop Podcast: "You can’t get away from the fact that if Thiago Alcantara is not in that first XI, bearing in mind his age and how injury-prone he is, there’s a lot of factors there that make you think if someone came in for him, would Liverpool be tempted [to sell him]?

"When you consider we’ve got James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain off the wage bill, it[would be] another hefty wage, which gives you perhaps a little bit more money to buy with."

Dominic Clarke from the Road End Pod: "He’s just an absolute joy to watch, isn’t he - when he’s available. And that’s the problem: when he’s available. I keep seeing plenty of people coming out saying: 'It’d be nice to be able to manage his game time.' We can’t afford to manage anyone’s game time [on his wage].

"He’s been probably one of my favourite players ever in a Liverpool shirt and I was so shocked that we actually got him. But his availability isn’t there and we can’t afford any passengers. If they’re not playing, they need to move on."

