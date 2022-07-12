Football's greatest individual comebacks - Petr Cech

As Christian Eriksen's football journey gets set for another twist with a likely summer transfer, we've taken a look at other players who have made incredible comebacks from serious injury and illness.

One of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League era, Peter Cech came close to death in 2006 when he suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Reading's Stephen Hunt.

It left the Chelsea keeper with a fractured skull and, after he had had surgery, he said he remembered nothing about the incident.

Remarkably, he returned to action just three months later wearing a protective headguard, which he would wear for the rest of his playing days for the Blues and Arsenal.

Despite the injury he still enjoyed a glittering career, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Europa League.

