Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

No, not really.

Much of Burnley’s last spell in the Premier League was under a different ownership. Alan Pace has sanctioned good money this summer and I fully expect him to spend more before the window closes, if the figures are right.

I do not think they will over spend - it is just symptomatic of having to compete in the Premier League to have a chance of establishing themselves again.

BBC Radio Lancashire's Balls To It podcast is available on BBC Sounds - new episodes released every Friday