Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: Key stats

  • This was Newcastle's biggest opening day Premier League win since 2002-03 (4-0 v West Ham). It's the first time Aston Villa have conceded five or more in a league opener since 1951-52 (2-5 v Bolton Wanderers).

  • Newcastle will finish a day top of the Premier League table for the first time since August 2007, under Sam Allardyce.

  • Aston Villa are winless in their last five Premier League away games (D2 L3), having won six of their first eight on the road under Unai Emery (D1 L1).

  • Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored on the opening matchday in each of the last four Premier League seasons, with only Mohamed Salah ever doing so in more consecutive campaigns (six).

  • Moussa Diaby became the 26th player to score on his Premier League debut for Aston Villa, giving the Villans the most debut scorers in the competition's history.

