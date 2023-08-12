Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: Key stats

This was Newcastle's biggest opening day Premier League win since 2002-03 (4-0 v West Ham). It's the first time Aston Villa have conceded five or more in a league opener since 1951-52 (2-5 v Bolton Wanderers).

Newcastle will finish a day top of the Premier League table for the first time since August 2007, under Sam Allardyce.

Aston Villa are winless in their last five Premier League away games (D2 L3), having won six of their first eight on the road under Unai Emery (D1 L1).

Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored on the opening matchday in each of the last four Premier League seasons, with only Mohamed Salah ever doing so in more consecutive campaigns (six).