Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

Signed from Tottenham for £3m in 2011 by Alex Mcleish, Alan Hutton was to endure a disappointing first year at Villa.

The following season the Scot became a part of the famous bomb squad under new manager Paul Lambert and was forced train with the reserves.

Following three loan spells, Hutton was reintegrated into the first-team squad in 2014 and Villa fans warmed to his all-action, if somewhat erratic, style. This was perfectly summed up by his barnstorming run and composed finish in the second city derby against Birmingham City in November 2018 to seal a 4-2 win.

It would be safe to say that Alan Hutton will go down in Villa folklore synonymous with the commentary "The Holte End rises to the man they call the Scottish Cafu".

Read about every other Premier League club in the full piece here

Who do you think is Villa's ultimate cult hero? Have your say