'A little bit of edge in the game' - Johnson

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has called on defender Ryan Porteous to match his “fire in the belly” with “ice in the head” as he prepares to take on Aberdeen again.

Porteous was the centre of attention when the teams last met after he won the penalty which turned the game in Hibs’ favour and prompted a red card for Dons defender Liam Scales.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin later accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” in a post-match interview which will see him in the stand again during Friday night’s Premiership match at Pittodrie.

“There was a lot of controversy that surrounded that game for a number of reasons so I think naturally that will bring a little bit of edge to the game.

“But as footballers and lads, what do you want? You want to perform in these environments, you want to do your best to win football matchers in these environments and on the back of a really good win against St Mirren we go up there with a lot of confidence."

P﻿orteous was shown a red card during his side's 3-1 loss up at Pittodrie last season but his manager noted the club have been "developing his resilience, mental strength and ability to be calm".

“He is a player that plays with a lot of fire in the belly and what comes with that is the need for the ice in the head. If he can start the game well and we perform in the right way to suit his attributes, I’m sure he will be fine.”