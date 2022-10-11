'Wolves relying on new manager bounce to steer clear of trouble'

Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Following the sacking of Bruno Lage, Wolves headed to Stamford Bridge under the guidance of caretaker manager and lifelong fan Steve Davis - but not even he could get the side up for the fight.

I don’t think any fan would have expected us to go to Chelsea and win, but the one thing we did hope for was a bit of grit, fight and determination. We were served none of that.

It had the feel of a game you’d expect to see towards the latter stages of the season when clubs have nothing to play for, but we’re nine games in and it’s a real concern.

I am not sure whether the players are almost waiting for the new boss to come in for them to up their levels but, like most fans, I am banking on a ‘new manager bounce’. If that doesn't happen, Wolves could be in a spot of bother this season.

With this squad of players, being in trouble should be out of the question - and that's why this campaign has been so frustrating and concerning.

