Gabriel Martinelli says he wants to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal and is in talks about doubling his current wage of about £50,000 a week. (Times - subscription required), external

Martinelli wants parity with the Gunners' top earners - around £200,000 a week - before he commits to a new deal. (Mail), external

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is no longer interested in a move to Leeds despite agreeing personal terms over the summer. Arsenal are among the clubs to show interest in the 23-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column