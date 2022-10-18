Van Bronckhorst on Roofe return, contract talks & restoring confidence
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his team's League Cup quarter-final against Dundee.
Here are the key points:
Striker Kemar Roofe - yet to play this season because of injury - is in the squad and "ready for minutes".
Van Bronckhorst will rotate his squad for the cup tie but says captain James Tavernier has no injury concerns despite reports to the contrary.
Discussions are ongoing with out-of-contract players including Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.
Van Bronckhorst says Malik Tillman - who scored against Motherwell on Sunday - is coming back into form after a difficult few weeks, but needs to improve the defensive side of his game.
On Rangers' Champions League struggles, the Dutchman says it would be easier to play in the Europa or Conference League but the club want to test themselves against the best.
Van Bronckhorst insists confdence is returning after the 7-1 loss to Liverpool was followed by a shaky 2-1 win at Motherwell.