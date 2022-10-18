V﻿an Bronckhorst on Roofe return, contract talks & restoring confidence

A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

R﻿angers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his team's League Cup quarter-final against Dundee.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • Striker K﻿emar Roofe - yet to play this season because of injury - is in the squad and "ready for minutes".

  • V﻿an Bronckhorst will rotate his squad for the cup tie but says captain James Tavernier has no injury concerns despite reports to the contrary.

  • D﻿iscussions are ongoing with out-of-contract players including Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

  • V﻿an Bronckhorst says Malik Tillman - who scored against Motherwell on Sunday - is coming back into form after a difficult few weeks, but needs to improve the defensive side of his game.

  • O﻿n Rangers' Champions League struggles, the Dutchman says it would be easier to play in the Europa or Conference League but the club want to test themselves against the best.

  • Van Bronckhorst insists ﻿confdence is returning after the 7-1 loss to Liverpool was followed by a shaky 2-1 win at Motherwell.

SNS