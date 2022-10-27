P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

The big question, apart from why the goal was ruled out after a lengthy stoppage, was why Spurs once again took so long to get going, why they stood back and ceded control until they were left with no choice other than to let the handbrake off?

Conte is clearly a fan of counter-attacking style, and who are we to doubt his mastery of tactics given his record of success?

What is clear, however, is that many Spurs fans - and indeed neutral observers - feel frustration that a side containing the world-class attacking talent of Son and Kane often seem to take a timid approach until forced to do otherwise.

Conte, rightly, will point at the Premier League table and their Champions League position and stress they are in a very different position to this time last season.

Even given this, it is hard to escape that this was a big chance missed, and that Spurs have made things unnecessarily difficult for themselves by being so slow to put their foot on the pedal.

The chances Spurs created once they adopted an enforced positive approach showed what might have been achieved had they done so sooner.

