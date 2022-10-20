Arsenal could rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Palmeiras striker Endrick, who has been dubbed "the next Pele". (FourFourTwo), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the Eagles are in talks to extend the contract of forward Wilfried Zaha amid links with Arsenal and Chelsea, with his current deal set to expire next summer. (Metro), external

