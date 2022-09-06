Mepham signs new Bournemouth deal
- Published
Defender Chris Mepham has signed a contract extension with Bournemouth.
The 24-year-old, who joined from Brentford in January 2019, is now tied with the club until the summer of 2025.
Skip twitter post
Another contract extended 😏— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 6, 2022
We’re pleased to announce that @c_meps has committed his future to #afcb 📝 pic.twitter.com/l2XZUWmHYx
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post