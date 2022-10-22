Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team.

"Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.

"We struggled a bit, it's one of the toughest games you could face at the moment but the three points after the defeat at Anfield.

"With the ball they have incredible quality and the two guys in the middle - they are a really good team.

"In those moments we have to be resilient and knew the game would be tough until the end. Kevin [De Bruyne] scored a goal that was magnificent but we would fight to the end to avoid the draw or defeat but sometimes it is important to understand the game we have to play."