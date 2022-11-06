Chelsea manager Graham Potter, speaking to BT Sport, says: "We played against a team in a really good moment, a confident team and you can see the points they have so credit to them.

"The boys gave everything, it was huffing and puffing but missed that last bit. The goal was disappointing, but overall they deserved it. Arsenal are in a good moment and have been working together for a long time with a good understanding of what they want to do.

"We lacked a bit of quality. The effort was there, we were just beaten by the better team. It was not a great goal from our perspective.

"It's an indication of where we are and what we need to do better. Mikel Arteta has done a good job, they are in a good place and we're slightly different."