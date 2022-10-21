Momentum pivotal as County look up
Ross County defender Callum Johnson says building momentum is key as his team bid to rise off the bottom of the Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday.
The Staggies are unbeaten in their last two games, drawing 1-1 with Dundee United after defeating Livingston 1-0, and trail the Tannadice side and Killie on goal difference.
“Momentum is probably underrated in football," said Johnson.
“The hardest part of a run is getting on to one. If we can make it three or four unbeaten then with that confidence and belief, we can hopefully get on a bit of a run between now and the break."
Malky Mackay's side have already defeated League Cup semi-finalists Kilmarnock this season, and the 25-year-old is primed for a "massive" game.
“They’ve improved since the last time we played them, we obviously beat them here [at Dingwall, 1-0] which gives us confidence," he added.