R﻿oss County defender Callum Johnson says building momentum is key as his team bid to rise off the bottom of the Premiership with victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

T﻿he Staggies are unbeaten in their last two games, drawing 1-1 with Dundee United after defeating Livingston 1-0, and trail the Tannadice side and Killie on goal difference.

“Momentum is probably underrated in football," said Johnson.

“The hardest part of a run is getting on to one. If we can make it three or four unbeaten then with that confidence and belief, we can hopefully get on a bit of a run between now and the break."

M﻿alky Mackay's side have already defeated League Cup semi-finalists Kilmarnock this season, and the 25-year-old is primed for a "massive" game.

“They’ve improved since the last time we played them, we obviously beat them here [at Dingwall, 1-0] which gives us confidence," he added.