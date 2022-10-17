F﻿ormer Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown says Harry Kane's penalty "completely changed the outcome of the game" and it was telling how Everton keeper Jordan Pickford dealt with the incident after the final whistle.

"﻿Kane has engineered the decision, for sure," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "At the end of the game, they're both in the centre circle and Kane is laughing - but Pickford has gone straight over to tell him he's not done anything.

"That tells you a lot. It is the big talking point and you have to ask: is it good forward play or is it something that should not be in the ethos of the game?"

The win was Spurs' eighth straight home success and Antonio Conte's side are level on points with Manchester City and four behind leaders Arsenal.

"They are in a really good place and Conte has such a wonderful record since coming in," Brown said. "Now they go to Manchester United and confidence should be sky high.

"Two weeks ago, they went to Arsenal and were not good enough. This is a second chance and a time for them to be good enough."

