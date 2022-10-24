J﻿ournalist Luke Edwards expects Jesse Marsch to be given more time at Leeds United, but says he could be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

The Telegraph's northern football writer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Jesse Marsch could be coming in for a nasty shock, for sure.

"I keep saying that Leeds have played better than results have suggested. When the fans turn you are in real trouble.

"What you’ve got at Leeds is a group of players that overachieved because of the brilliance of their manager for a long period of time.

"Jesse Marsch comes into that job after the brilliance of Bielsea, takes over a team that finished fourth from bottom last season and they sell your two best players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips. That is a hospital pass of a job that he has taken on.

"I think he will get some more time, but he could well be the next manager to get the boot."

H﻿ear more from 36'00 on BBC Sounds