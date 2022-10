The SPFL have confirmed that Aberdeen fans will be situated in the East and South stands of Hampden Park for their League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The Dons head to the national stadium for the first time under Jim Goodwin on Sunday, 15 January in a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

Adult tickets vary from £28-£38, with concessions (U16s and over-65s) priced at £12.