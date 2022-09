Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to make a move for Tottenham and England star Harry Kane, 29, and is ready to offer Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in exchange. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City are set to join Tottenham and Chelsea in the race to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, next summer. (Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column