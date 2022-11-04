Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Fantasy Football has gone into meltdown since Erling Haaland got injured last week - he sat out last weekend's win over Leicester and the midweek victory over Seville, but will he or won't he be back here?

Either way, I think City will win this one pretty comfortably. The only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Fulham would manage a consolation goal - I have got Ederson in goal in my Fantasy team so I am going to say no, they won't.

Moorhead's prediction: 5-1

Benson's prediction: 4-0

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Moorhead and Benson think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here