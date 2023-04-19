Manchester United's greatest Champions League comebacks
- Published
Paris St-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (last 16 second leg, 6 March 2019)
Aggregate 3-3: Man Utd win on away goals
In a memorable year for English comebacks in the Champions League, it all started with Manchester United seeing off Paris St-Germain in the last 16.
Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered the first defeat of his tenure in the first leg when a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford halted an 11-game unbeaten run.
None of the previous 107 clubs to lose a Champions League or European Cup first leg by two goals or more at home had managed to advance and few expected United to buck that trend.
But Romelu Lukaku got United off to the perfect start after two minutes only for Juan Bernat to hit back 11 minutes later, restoring PSG's two-goal aggregate lead.
The Red Devils refused to give up and Lukaku put them ahead on the night before Marcus Rashford converted his first competitive penalty for the club in the 94th minute to send United through.
Bayern 1-2 Manchester United (final, 26 May 1999)
It was almost scripted that Manchester United would seal the final piece of their historic treble in 'Fergie Time'.
With the Premier League and FA Cup already secured, United had the small matter of German giants Bayern Munich standing in their way in the 1999 Champions League final at the Nou Camp.
With Roy Keane and Paul Scholes both suspended, United's hopes had already been dealt a blow, and their mission grew even tougher when Mario Basler put Bayern ahead on six minutes.
But ultimately the final proved to be a tale of two substitutes: Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Sheringham helped on Ryan Giggs' scuffed shot to level in the 91st minute before Solskjaer poked in the second just two minutes later, handing manager Sir Alex Ferguson his first Champions League trophy.