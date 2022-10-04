Devils' Advocate podcast reflects on derby defeat
- Published
Need a "therapy session" after the difficult loss to Manchester City? Then the Devils' Advocate podcast has you covered.
The team break down what went wrong in Sunday's derby, try to find the positives and look ahead to this week's games.
@Radio_Gaz, @RadioJoeM and @natalie_17 got together for a Manchester derby debrief on the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate
Listen now on BBC Sounds
