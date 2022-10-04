D﻿evils' Advocate podcast reflects on derby defeat

N﻿eed a "therapy session" after the difficult loss to Manchester City? Then the Devils' Advocate podcast has you covered.

The team break down what went wrong in Sunday's derby, try to find the positives and look ahead to this week's games.

L﻿isten and subscribe here on BBC Sounds

