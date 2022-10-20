Cup final would be 'fantastic achievement for Goodwin' - Miller

F﻿ormer Aberdeen captain Willie Miller says "a cracking semi-final" awaits in January when the Dons face Rangers for a spot in the League Cup final.

M﻿iller believes Jim Goodwin's side - who thumped Partick Thistle 4-1 - have reason to be confident against a Rangers side that sneaked past Dundee 1-0.

"Aberdeen are performing at a very high level with plenty of forward power and prowess, players who can find the back of the net who I'm sure will give Jim Goodwin hope that he can overcome Rangers," Miller told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"In his first full season to get to a cup final would be a fantastic achievement for him.

"﻿Coming in and making all the changes he did is something that maybe gets overlooked. Normally we would talk about having to take some time to settle, but not this Aberdeen team - they are firing on all cylinders and are a very dangerous side.

"Rangers won't take them lightly at all and I think it'll be a cracking semi-final."

L﻿isten to all the League Cup reaction.