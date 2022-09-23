Neilson gives Hearts injury worry

L﻿ewis Neilson has dealt Hearts another defensive injury worry after going off injured in Scotland Under-21s' friendly win over Northern Ireland.

T﻿he 19-year-old was forced off midway through the first half, with his replacement, Ben Doak, grabbing a debut goal in the 3-1 victory in Belfast.

T﻿he nature of the Neilson's injury is unclear, but he drops out of the U21 squad for Sunday's game with Northern Ireland in Paisley.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be hoping the problem isn't serious as he is already short of backline options.

K﻿ye Rowles is out with a broken foot, while fellow centre-back Craig Halkett's comeback from a month-long hamstring injury lay-off was cut short in the Conference League win over Rigas FS last week. And Alex Cochrane was withdrawn in the first half of Sunday's win over Motherwell with a knock to his hip.