St Mirren have wontheir last four home games in the Scottish Premiership, as many as they had in their previous 22 beforehand.

Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has lost just one of his 25 top-flight meetings with St Mirren in his managerial career (W11 D13), a 1-0 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.

St Mirren have won both of their last two league games against promoted sides; they last won three such matches in a row in the top flight in November 2012 under Danny Lennon.