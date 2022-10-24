W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at the City Ground.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

N﻿ottingham Forest fans

J﻿oe: It was an absolutely brilliant win for us and I hope this is the turning point that Forest need. We showed signs of gelling and were devastating on the break.

C﻿laire: They finally played like a team and created chances! Hope the confidence grows and grows.

J﻿oel: An absolutely heroic performance by the boys. There have been points where we’ve looked an absolute shell of a team this season. This result and performance has convinced me we have what it takes to make a good effort to stay up. It’s definitely not a given and there are some hard yards ahead but… BELIEVE!

L﻿iverpool fans

B﻿en: Title challenge is over. Last season's team have disappeared. It's the same as it was in 2020-21 where we had loads of players injured and no strength in depth to replace them.

D﻿ave: This game exposed the lack of quality depth we have in the squad. Forest showed fight and too many Liverpool players were happy to play safe passes with no urgency. A very lethargic performance lacking fight and desire to win.

A﻿ndy: Another display showing a lack of cutting edge in front of goal and vulnerabilities at the back - both trademarks of a disappointing season so far.

C﻿hris: We looked like a disjointed team that has been patched together. Let's be honest, how can we function with so many injuries to the backbone of the team?