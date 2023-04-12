Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

There was no clarity offered on the likely length of Marcus Rashford's injury absence but: "It is a setback and he is disappointed but he is not totally broken. He is optimistic he will be back quickly."

Anthony Martial is fit enough to start after overcoming the latest of a succession of injuries that have dogged him this season. However: "We don’t have to force things. We are careful."

An optimistic response from Ten Hag when asked if Marcel Sabitzer's loan could be turned into a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer: "He is doing fantastic. He is really well adjusted to Man Utd and the Premier League. Suits our dressing room really well."

On the challenge presented by six-time Europa League winners Sevilla: "They have big reputation in the Europa League. They have won it more times than anyone a magnificent record. It is their target. If we want to beat them have to play our best football."

