C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

It was only a few years ago that Leicester City were being held up as the model for all football clubs to follow.

Winning the Premier League just one season after just avoiding relegation. Breaking the top-six stranglehold on European qualification. FA Cup winners, with chairman and manager dancing together on the pitch at Wembley.

Who didn’t want their club to be like ours?

But in six short years we have gone from being many people’s second favourite club to almost a laughing stock.

We have just gone through unprecedented times - I accept that. But that Wembley celebration seems a lifetime ago.

I mentioned the lack of information emanating from the club last week, but it now appears Leicester stopped taking birthday messages for the big screen because of anti-Brendan Rodgers posts., external

Rodgers will end up not being remembered for the FA Cup but added to the Frank McLintock, David Pleat and Peter Taylor list.

Sort this out, Top, before it’s too late.