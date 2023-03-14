Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Stefan Bajcetic faces a spell on the sidelines with a "stress response" injury in his adductor, while Klopp confirmed Jordan Henderson is unavailable through illness.

He is under no illusions of the difficulty facing Liverpool, but said "if there is only 1% chance I would like to give it a try".

He admitted "three weeks ago the tie was done" but said he respects the competition and Madrid too much to not give it a go.

After the loss to Bournemouth, Klopp said "if we can surprise ourselves in a negative way we should be able to surprise ourselves in a positive way as well".

He said even winning 1-0 against Real Madrid "is difficult enough" and added "we don't come here and just expect to win".

Carlo Ancelotti's side "is one of the best teams in the world" who Klopp said "are good with everything - possession-based, high-pressing, deep defending, counters".

