E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Aston Villa.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:

T﻿here are "a few bumps and bruises" but no serious fresh injury concerns.

"﻿There's a chance" Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the squad, but he will be assessed after training on Friday.

R﻿umours of fresh contract talks for Miguel Almiron are untrue and Howe said "we are in a busy spell of games and all discussions over futures will take place at a later date".

O﻿n how much he is enjoying the winning run, Howe said: "It is everything to us."

H﻿e said in the past three games he learned "we can compete against anybody when we are at our best level".

H﻿owe praised Callum Wilson for his all-round game and especially his goal against Tottenham, saying: "We probably underestimated how good that finish was."

Bruno Guimaraes "looks refreshed and ready to go as he adapts to being a dad for the first time".

A﻿ston Villa are "very dangerous" and Howe expects another difficult game.

