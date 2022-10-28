Howe on Newcastle's winning run Saint-Maximin's return and Villa
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Aston Villa.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:
There are "a few bumps and bruises" but no serious fresh injury concerns.
"There's a chance" Allan Saint-Maximin will be in the squad, but he will be assessed after training on Friday.
Rumours of fresh contract talks for Miguel Almiron are untrue and Howe said "we are in a busy spell of games and all discussions over futures will take place at a later date".
On how much he is enjoying the winning run, Howe said: "It is everything to us."
He said in the past three games he learned "we can compete against anybody when we are at our best level".
Howe praised Callum Wilson for his all-round game and especially his goal against Tottenham, saying: "We probably underestimated how good that finish was."
Bruno Guimaraes "looks refreshed and ready to go as he adapts to being a dad for the first time".
Aston Villa are "very dangerous" and Howe expects another difficult game.
