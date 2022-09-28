Scotland hero Porteous 'shut critics up'

Stand-in skipper McGinn says debutant Ryan Porteous "shut a few critics up" by delivering a standout performance on his debut to help Scotland win promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with a goalless draw against Ukraine.

"There were a few boos when Ryan's name was read out the other night, which isn't acceptable and I was delighted for him,” said McGinn of the Hibs centre-back.

"He has proved a lot of doubters wrong and, if it wasn't for him and Jack Hendry, we might not be in pot two for the Euro draw and in League A.

"So delighted for Ryan to shut a few critics up and hopefully moving forward we can get behind everyone no matter who they play for or how they are as a player."